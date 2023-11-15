New Dates and Celebrity Cast Announced for Toledo Met’s Magical Holiday Production

The Toledo Metropolitan Theater is thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated dates for its enchanting 2023 production, ‘The Nitcracker’. This holiday classic will captivate audiences at the prestigious Franciscan Center, nestled within the beautiful campus of Lourdes University. Get ready to be whisked away into a world of magic and wonder on December 2nd at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., as well as on December 3rd at 1:30 p.m.

Adding to the excitement, the Toledo Met has gathered an exceptional lineup of esteemed local celebrities to grace the stage in the coveted role of Mother Ginger. Each performer brings their unique flair, enhancing the production with their remarkable talents.

Eric Chase, the lively personality from 105.5 FM, will take the stage for the mesmerizing 1:30 p.m. show on December 2nd. Known for his infectious energy, Eric is sure to infuse the performance with a vibrant spark.

D. Ward Ensign, a shining star from St. Francis de Sales High School, will be taking the spotlight for the extraordinary 6:30 p.m. show on December 2nd. Ward’s charisma and stage presence will undoubtedly captivate the audience, leaving them spellbound.

On December 3rd, prepare to witness Dr. William Bissett, esteemed president of Lourdes University, immerse himself in the role of Mother Ginger for the delightful 1:30 p.m. performance. Dr. Bissett’s passion for the arts and commitment to the Toledo community will shine through in his extraordinary portrayal.

The Toledo Met proudly bestows the role of Mother Ginger upon individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the greater Toledo area. This tradition not only emphasizes community spirit but also ensures an unforgettable experience for audiences.

To purchase tickets and be a part of this magical event, visit our website or call 419-913-8476. Don’t miss your chance to be enthralled the splendor and artistry of ‘The Nitcracker’!

FAQ:

Q: Where will ‘The Nitcracker’ be performed?

A: ‘The Nitcracker’ will be performed at the Franciscan Center on the campus of Lourdes University.

Q: What are the showtimes for ‘The Nitcracker’?

A: The showtimes for ‘The Nitcracker’ are December 2nd at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., as well as December 3rd at 1:30 p.m.

Q: Who will be performing as Mother Ginger?

A: Eric Chase, D. Ward Ensign, and Dr. William Bissett will each take on the role of Mother Ginger for different performances.

Q: How can I purchase tickets?

A: Tickets can be purchased visiting the Toledo Met’s website or calling 419-913-8476.