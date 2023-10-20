The Controversy Surrounding Toddler Milks: Unregulated and Unnecessary

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) issued a warning, stating that powdered drink mixes marketed as “toddler milks” for children up to age 3 are unregulated, unnecessary, and “nutritionally incomplete.” These drinks, often promoted on social media platforms like TikTok and through television ads, frequently contain added sugar and salt. Dr. George Fuchs, a member of the AAP’s nutrition committee, explained that manufacturers make unproven claims about these drinks boosting brain function and enhancing the immune system.

Companies in the formula industry argue that these drinks can fill the nutrition gaps in children’s diets. However, Dr. Fuchs emphasizes that older babies and toddlers should consume a balanced diet consisting of solid foods, breast milk, fortified whole cow’s milk, and water after the age of 1.

So, what exactly are these so-called toddler milks? They are powdered milk mixes sold in cans and designed to be mixed with water. They are often produced the same manufacturers as top brands of infant formulas, packaged similarly, and sold in the same store aisles. These products are typically marketed as nutritious drinks for babies older than 6 to 12 months and preschoolers up to age 3.

It’s important to note that toddler milks differ from regular baby formula. Infant formula is regulated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and must meet specific nutrition requirements for babies up to 12 months. Facilities where infant formula is made are regularly inspected. However, there are no federal regulations governing milk drink mixes for older babies and toddlers.

Health experts are concerned about the lack of common standards for toddler milks. The ingredients can vary widely among brands, and most of these drinks contain added sugar, putting children at risk of developing a preference for sweets, which could lead to obesity and other diseases. Moreover, these products are more expensive than cow’s milk.

Companies heavily advertise toddler milks, contributing to their rising sales over the past years. According to a study conducted in 2020, sales increased from $39 million in 2006 to $92 million in 2015. Companies promote these products in a way that may lead parents to believe that they are necessary for their child’s nutrition. This misleading marketing includes packaging that resembles infant formula, which makes parents trust the product.

Toddler milks are explicitly labeled for children older than 12 months and are claimed the Infant Nutrition Council of America to contribute to nutritional intake and fill nutrition gaps. However, the AAP argues that these drinks have no specific role in the routine care of healthy children. The organization recommends better education for families and healthcare providers regarding toddler milks and the implementation of requirements to prevent these products from being associated with regulated infant formula or sold next to it.

Overall, families are advised to focus on providing their older babies and toddlers with a balanced diet consisting of fortified grains and milks, protein, and fruits and vegetables to ensure they receive the necessary nutrition.

