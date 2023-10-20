The Risks of Toddler Milks: Unregulated and Unnecessary, Warns American Academy of Pediatrics

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has issued a warning regarding powdered drink mixes commonly known as “toddler milks.” These drinks, targeted at babies and children up to the age of 3, are promoted as nutritious options for the next stage of development. However, the AAP argues that they are unregulated, unnecessary, and “nutritionally incomplete.”

The manufacturers of toddler milks often make unproven claims about boosting children’s brains or immune systems. Dr. George Fuchs, a member of the AAP’s nutrition committee, emphasizes that older babies and toddlers should be given a well-balanced diet that includes solid foods, breast milk, fortified whole cow’s milk, and water after the age of 1.

What exactly are toddler milks? These powdered milk mixes are sold in cans and are meant to be mixed with water. They are typically produced the same manufacturers of top brands of infant formulas and are packaged similarly, often found in the same store aisles. However, toddler milks differ from regular baby formula, as infant formula is regulated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and must meet specific nutrition requirements.

The lack of common standards for toddler milks is a cause for concern among health experts. The ingredients in these drinks vary widely among different brands, with many containing added sugar. This is particularly worrying as toddler milks are marketed to children who are at an age when they could develop a lasting preference for sweets. This could potentially lead to obesity and other health issues.

Furthermore, toddler milks are more expensive than cow’s milk. Dr. Fuchs states, “They’re not only not as good as cow’s milk and a balanced diet, they’re worse.” Despite this, these products are widely advertised, with sales skyrocketing in recent years. Companies promote toddler milks in a way that may lead parents to believe that these drinks are nutritionally necessary.

The Infant Nutrition Council of America argues that toddler milks can contribute to nutritional intake and fill nutrition gaps. However, the AAP stresses that these drinks have no specific role in the routine care of healthy children. Families and healthcare providers should be better educated about the risks of toddler milks, and the products should not be linked to regulated infant formula or sold next to formula.

To ensure that older babies and toddlers receive the necessary nutrition, families should focus on a well-rounded diet that includes fortified grains and milks, protein, and fruits and vegetables.

Sources:

– American Academy of Pediatrics

– Infant Nutrition Council of America