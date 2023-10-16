The Golden Globe Awards May Transition to Streaming for 2024 Ceremony

The Golden Globe Awards, facing challenges in finding a broadcast partner for the 2024 ceremony, may be considering a transition to streaming. Eldridge Industries CEO Todd Boehly discussed the likelihood of this shift in an interview with CNBC, citing the ongoing transition towards streaming in the entertainment industry.

Boehly stated, “There’s a giant transition going on. Streaming is becoming part and parcel with where the world’s headed… The flexibility that we can do on a streaming environment is very different than what we can do on a broadcaster.”

Eldridge and Dick Clark Productions acquired the Golden Globes in June, and Boehly emphasized that this acquisition marked a significant milestone for the awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which had previously faced controversies, was formally disbanded.

The move towards streaming for the Golden Globe Awards reflects the awards show’s efforts to regain respectability and adapt to changing times. The SAG Awards, another prominent awards show, also recently announced plans to stream on Netflix starting in 2024.

The shift to streaming offers the Golden Globe Awards greater flexibility in their presentation and potentially expands their viewership. While the specific streaming platform has not yet been announced, this move aligns with the growing prevalence of streaming services in the entertainment industry.

Overall, the Golden Globe Awards’ potential transition to streaming for the 2024 ceremony signifies a significant shift in the way awards shows are broadcasted and consumed, reflecting the changing landscape of the industry.

