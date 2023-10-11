Save on Hulu + Live TV for a Limited Time

In a time where costs seem to be on the rise across various services, Hulu is the latest to increase its subscription fees. However, there is a limited-time promotion that could help cord-cutters save on live TV streaming.

For one final day today, new and eligible returning subscribers have the opportunity to get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month. This is a significant discount from the usual price of $70 per month, amounting to a 29% savings. Additionally, subscribers will also receive access to Disney+ and ESPN+ for an enhanced streaming experience.

It’s important to act quickly as this deal is only available until the end of today, October 11. This promotion comes just in time as Hulu is set to raise its prices starting October 12.

With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, viewers gain access to over 90 live TV channels, including local ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox stations. On top of that, Hulu’s extensive library of on-demand television shows, movies, and Hulu Originals is also included.

Hulu + Live TV is an excellent option for those looking to watch the 2023 NFL season without cable. With nearly every channel needed for all the games, this streaming service is comprehensive for football fans. The only exception is Thursday Night Football, which is exclusively broadcasted on Prime Video.

This special streaming deal is available to both new subscribers and previous Hulu account holders who have not been subscribers in the past month. By taking advantage of this offer, viewers can enjoy a wide range of new TV shows and movies on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Save on your streaming experience today with Hulu + Live TV before the prices increase tomorrow.

Sources:

– [Source Title] (Source)

– [Source Title] (Source)

– [Source Title] (Source)