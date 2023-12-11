GoTo and TikTok Partner Up in a Multimillion-Dollar Deal

GoTo, the parent company of Gojek and Tokopedia, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with social media giant TikTok. Under this agreement, TikTok will invest a whopping $1.5 billion in GoTo, solidifying its commitment to supporting the operational growth of Tokopedia.

The investment TikTok signifies its long-term dedication to bolstering the development of GoTo. This move will undoubtedly strengthen GoTo’s ownership of Tokopedia without any dilution. By merging the power of Tokopedia and TikTok Shop Indonesia, the partnership aims to revolutionize the e-commerce landscape in Indonesia.

GoTo is optimistic that the transaction will be finalized the end of the first quarter in 2024. With the combined expertise and resources of GoTo and TikTok, there is an anticipation of exponential growth and innovation in the digital marketplace.

COVID-19 Claims Two Lives in Jakarta

Tragically, the Jakarta Health Office has confirmed the deaths of two COVID-19 positive patients in December 2023. This comes as a significant blow after two consecutive months in which the city had reported zero deaths from the virus.

The two victims were elderly women who had fought a valiant battle against the disease. One was an 81-year-old woman with a history of hypertension. It is noteworthy that she had received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, highlighting the challenging nature of the virus and the need for continued vigilance, even among the vaccinated population.

The sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases resulting in deaths underscores the importance of maintaining strict public health measures. Jakarta authorities are now intensifying their efforts to trace contacts, conduct widespread testing, and ensure strict adherence to safety protocols.

Prabowo Subianto Vows to Prioritize Downstream Development

Presidential candidate number two, Prabowo Subianto, has pledged his commitment to President Joko Widodo’s vision of promoting downstream sectors in Indonesia. Addressing a gathering of the Prabowo-Gibran winning team in Bogor, West Java, Prabowo reiterated the significance of downstream policies in ensuring the prosperity and strength of the country.

Recognizing that other nations are keen on accessing Indonesia’s abundant natural resources at low costs, Prabowo emphasized the need to protect and enhance the value of these resources through downstream industries. By investing in value-added processing and manufacturing, Indonesia can maximize the economic benefits derived from its natural resources while safeguarding its national interests.

With Prabowo Subianto’s determination to continue Jokowi’s vision for downstream development, there is renewed hope for Indonesia’s economic growth and international competitiveness.

