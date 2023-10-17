NHL Schedule: Tuesday, October 17th Games

Tanya King

Here are the NHL games scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 17th:

  1. Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers – 6:00 PM ET
  2. Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens – 7:00 PM ET
  3. Arizona Coyotes at New York Islanders – 7:30 PM ET
  4. Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres – 7:30 PM ET
  5. Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators – 8:00 PM ET
  6. Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets – 8:00 PM ET
  7. Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken – 10:00 PM ET
  8. Carolina Hurricanes at San Jose Sharks – 10:30 PM ET
  9. Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights – 10:30 PM ET

The Vancouver Canucks will face off against the Philadelphia Flyers in a game set to start at 6:00 PM ET. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild will be playing against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET. The Arizona Coyotes will be taking on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET, and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be going up against the Buffalo Sabres at the same time.

The Edmonton Oilers will be facing the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET, while the Los Angeles Kings will be playing against the Winnipeg Jets twice, once at 8:00 PM ET and another at the same time later in the evening. The Colorado Avalanche will be battling the Seattle Kraken in a game starting at 10:00 PM ET, and the Carolina Hurricanes will be facing the San Jose Sharks twice, once at 10:30 PM ET and again later in the evening. Lastly, the Dallas Stars will be playing against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 PM ET.

These games will be broadcasted on various networks, including ESPN, NBCS-PH, BSN, BSWIX, MSGSN, SCRIPPS, BSSO, BSW, and NBCS-CA. Fans can also watch the games through the Fubo streaming service.

Tanya King

