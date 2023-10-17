NHL Schedule: Tuesday, October 17th Games

Here are the NHL games scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 17th:

Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers – 6:00 PM ET Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens – 7:00 PM ET Arizona Coyotes at New York Islanders – 7:30 PM ET Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres – 7:30 PM ET Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators – 8:00 PM ET Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets – 8:00 PM ET Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken – 10:00 PM ET Carolina Hurricanes at San Jose Sharks – 10:30 PM ET Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights – 10:30 PM ET

These games will be broadcasted on various networks, including ESPN, NBCS-PH, BSN, BSWIX, MSGSN, SCRIPPS, BSSO, BSW, and NBCS-CA. Fans can also watch the games through the Fubo streaming service.

