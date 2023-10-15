How to Watch Sunday’s NHL Games: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators and More

Sunday’s NHL schedule offers a variety of exciting matchups, including a game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators. To catch all the action, here’s how you can watch the games.

First, sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to ensure that you can stream NHL games on your devices throughout the season. These platforms provide a convenient way for fans to enjoy their favorite hockey teams wherever they are.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing off against the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 15. You can catch this game on NHL Network and BSSUN, and you can also stream it on Fubo.

Additionally, the Carolina Hurricanes will be taking on the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on the same day. This game can be watched on ESPN+ as well as BSSC, BSSD, and BSSO. Again, you can stream it using Fubo.

With these options, you can enjoy a full day of NHL action from the comfort of your own home or even on the go. Make sure to sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to ensure that you don’t miss a single game.

Whether you’re rooting for the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Ottawa Senators, the Carolina Hurricanes, the Anaheim Ducks, or any other NHL team, these platforms have you covered. So get your devices ready and prepare for an exciting day of hockey.

