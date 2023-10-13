NHL Saturday Games: Flyers vs. Senators, Panthers vs. Jets, Blackhawks vs. Canadiens, and More

On Saturday, October 14, the NHL is set to showcase some exciting matchups. Here’s a look at the games scheduled for the day:

1. Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators – 1:00 PM ET

2. Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets – 4:00 PM ET

3. Chicago Blackhawks at Montreal Canadiens – 7:00 PM ET

4. Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs – 7:00 PM ET

5. Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins – 7:00 PM ET

6. New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets – 7:00 PM ET

7. Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings – 7:00 PM ET

8. Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins – 7:00 PM ET

9. Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders – 7:30 PM ET

10. Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues – 8:00 PM ET

11. Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights – 10:00 PM ET

12. Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers – 10:00 PM ET

13. Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks – 10:00 PM ET

14. Carolina Hurricanes at Los Angeles Kings – 10:30 PM ET

The Philadelphia Flyers will kick off the day with a game against the Ottawa Senators at 1:00 PM ET. This game can be watched on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.

Meanwhile, at 4:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers will face off against the Winnipeg Jets. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Later in the evening, the Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET. Fans can tune in to NHL Network and NBCS-CHI to watch the action unfold.

With a variety of games scheduled throughout the day, NHL fans will have plenty of options to choose from. Whether you’re a supporter of the Flyers, Senators, or any other team, Saturday promises to be an exciting day for hockey enthusiasts.

