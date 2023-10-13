Friday’s NHL Schedule Features Exciting Matchups

Friday’s NHL schedule is packed with exciting games, including a matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the New Jersey Devils. If you are a hockey fan looking to catch all the action, here is how you can watch the games.

To ensure that you can stream NHL games on your devices throughout the season, sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo. These platforms offer access to all the NHL action, allowing you to keep up with your favorite teams and players.

One of the highlighted games on Friday’s schedule is the face-off between the Arizona Coyotes and the New Jersey Devils. This game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and will be available for streaming on ESPN+, MSG, and SCRIPPS platforms. For those using Fubo, you can also catch this game on their platform.

Another exciting matchup to look out for is the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals. This game is set to start at 7:30 PM ET and can be watched on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Whether you are a fan of the Coyotes, Devils, Penguins, or Capitals, the Friday night games are sure to provide thrilling hockey action. Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to ensure that you don’t miss a moment of the NHL excitement this season.

