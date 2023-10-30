Top NHL Games to Watch on Monday

Are you ready for an exciting night of NHL action? Monday’s slate of games is packed with competitive matchups that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Whether you plan on watching from the comfort of your own home or want to catch the action live at the arena, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the top games to keep an eye on:

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

The Florida Panthers will face off against the Boston Bruins in what promises to be a thrilling battle on the ice. Both teams have a strong roster and are hungry for a victory. The Panthers have been on a winning streak and will be looking to extend it against the Bruins, who are known for their aggressive style of play. This game is a must-watch for any NHL fan.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Anaheim Ducks will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in another exciting matchup. The Penguins are a powerhouse team, led superstar Sidney Crosby, while the Ducks have a reputation for their strong defense. Expect a fast-paced game with plenty of scoring opportunities.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Philadelphia Flyers in a battle of division rivals. Both teams are off to a strong start this season and will be looking to secure a win. This game is likely to be a hard-fought, physical contest.

If you’re eager to catch all the NHL action this season, be sure to sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo, and Max. These platforms offer live streaming of NHL games, so you won’t miss a minute of the excitement. You can also find tickets for any NHL game this season on Ticketmaster.

So grab your jersey, get comfortable, and get ready for an evening of thrilling NHL action. It’s going to be a night to remember!

FAQ

Where can I watch NHL games?

You can watch NHL games on platforms like ESPN+, Fubo, and Max. These services offer live streaming of NHL games on various devices.

How can I get tickets for NHL games?

You can purchase tickets for NHL games on Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

Which NHL games are happening tonight?

Tonight’s NHL games include the Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and more. Check your local listings for the full schedule.