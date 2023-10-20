NHL Saturday Matchups: Red Wings vs. Senators, Ducks vs. Coyotes, Canucks vs. Panthers, and More

On Saturday, October 21, there will be several exciting matchups in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Ottawa Senators at 1:00 PM ET. Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks will take on the Arizona Coyotes at 4:00 PM ET. The Vancouver Canucks will battle the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET, and the Toronto Maple Leafs will go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the same time.

Other games on Saturday include the Washington Capitals against the Montreal Canadiens, the New York Islanders versus the Buffalo Sabres, and the Columbus Blue Jackets facing the Minnesota Wild. The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Chicago Blackhawks, the Philadelphia Flyers will challenge the Dallas Stars, and the San Jose Sharks will go up against the Nashville Predators.

Furthermore, the Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the St. Louis Blues, the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Colorado Avalanche, and the New York Rangers will go head-to-head with the Seattle Kraken. Finally, the Winnipeg Jets will battle the Edmonton Oilers, and the Boston Bruins will face the Los Angeles Kings.

These matchups promise exciting displays of skill, teamwork, and competition. Fans can tune in to the games on various networks, including ESPN, NHL Network, NBCS, and more. Whether you’re rooting for your favorite team or simply enjoy watching thrilling hockey action, Saturday’s NHL matchups are not to be missed.

