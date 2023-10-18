Thursday Night NHL Matchups: October 19

Summary:

On Thursday, October 19, several exciting NHL matchups are set to take place. The Nashville Predators will face the New York Rangers, the Toronto Maple Leafs will go against the Florida Panthers, and the Vancouver Canucks will take on the Tampa Bay Lighting, among other games scheduled for the night. Fans can catch these games live on various platforms such as ESPN+, MSG, BSSO, BSFL, and BSSUN.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the game between the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers. Both teams have strong rosters and are looking to secure a victory. The Toronto Maple Leafs will also be aiming for a win against the Florida Panthers, while the Vancouver Canucks will face a tough challenge against the Tampa Bay Lighting.

Additionally, the Calgary Flames will battle the Buffalo Sabres, the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Minnesota Wild. The Arizona Coyotes are set to play against the St. Louis Blues, the Vegas Golden Knights will go against the Winnipeg Jets, and the Dallas Stars will face the Anaheim Ducks in a double header.

Rounding out the evening, the Carolina Hurricanes will play against the Seattle Kraken, the Boston Bruins will go against the San Jose Sharks, and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Colorado Avalanche.

Hockey fans can catch all the action on various streaming platforms like Fubo, ESPN+, Hulu, and NBC Sports.

