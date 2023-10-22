Celtic Midfielder Tomoki Iwata Scores First Goal for Club

Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata finally scored his first goal for the club on Sunday, marking a memorable moment in his career. The Japan internationalist, who joined Celtic from Yokohama F. Marinos in January, came off the bench late in the game and fired a shot off the bar to make it 4-1 for his side.

Iwata had been eagerly anticipating this milestone and expressed his joy on Instagram, describing the moment as “unforgettable.” He also admitted that the wait for his first goal had felt long. His teammates, including Greg Taylor and Daizen Maeda, congratulated him in the comments section of his Instagram post.

The camaraderie and support shown Iwata’s teammates is heartening, highlighting the positive team dynamics within Celtic. It is always encouraging to see teammates celebrating each other’s achievements and fostering a strong team spirit.

Iwata’s goal came during a match against Hearts at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland. The goal not only showcased Iwata’s skill and determination but also contributed significantly to his team’s victory.

It will be interesting to see how Iwata’s performance and confidence improve now that he has finally broken his goal drought. This milestone could serve as a stepping stone for him to continue making valuable contributions to Celtic in the future.

Overall, Iwata’s first goal for Celtic is a significant milestone in his career and provides a positive boost for both him and the team. With the support of his teammates and his continuing determination, he can look forward to achieving even greater success as a player.

