Thailand’s Digital Wallet Scheme Delayed due to System Development

Thailand’s digital wallet scheme, aimed at providing 10,000 baht ($275) to citizens over 16 years old, has been delayed. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat stated that the system development is taking longer than expected to ensure maximum security. The scheme was supposed to be ready February 1, but the finance minister has confirmed that it will now be launched within the first quarter of next year. A sub-committee working on the sources of money for the program will meet again to reach a conclusion.

Decline in Crypto Wallet Downloads Recorded in 2023

Data from AltIndex.com reveals that crypto wallet downloads witnessed a decline of 32% in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the previous year. The number of downloads started decreasing after reaching an all-time high in 2021, driven a bull market. From January to December 2022, the monthly number of downloads more than halved, falling from 16.8 million to 7.8 million. This trend continued in September 2023, with only 5.8 million crypto wallet downloads, the lowest number in three years. However, despite the negative trend, the total number of crypto wallet downloads since January 2015 is still impressive at over 490 million.

Reddit’s r/CryptoCurrency Fires Moderators Involved in MOON Trading

Reddit’s r/CryptoCurrency subreddit has removed moderators who traded its native token MOON just before the social media site announced the end of its “Community Points” program. The exact number of moderators involved is not specified, but investigations are ongoing. The move aims to address potential conflicts of interest and maintain the integrity of the subreddit. The MoonDust founder confirmed that two moderators have already been removed, and three others are currently being investigated.

Blockaid Raises $33 Million in Funding to Enhance Web3 Security

Web3 security company Blockaid has raised $33 million in funding from renowned investors in Fintech, Cybersecurity, and web3. The funds will be utilized to support the company’s growth, expand the team and product, and enhance security for all web3 companies, protecting users from fraud, phishing, and hacks. Blockaid, co-founded former Israeli military cyber intelligence personnel, counts MetaMask and OpenSea among its clients.

Hong Kong Urged to Tackle Money-Laundering Risks in Cash-for-Crypto Shops

The South China Morning Post reports that Hong Kong must address the money-laundering risks associated with cash-for-crypto shops following the JPEX platform scandal, which exposed regulatory gaps. The commissioner of customs and excise, Louise Ho Pui-shan, emphasizes the importance of international cooperation to crack down on money launderers taking advantage of the anonymity of cryptocurrency transactions. While regular money changers in Hong Kong are regulated the Customs and Excise Department, over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency versions currently lack a licensing or regulatory regime.

Definitions:

Digital wallet scheme: Refers to a government initiative aiming to provide financial assistance or incentives to citizens through a digital wallet system.

Crypto wallet downloads: Refers to the number of times cryptocurrency wallet applications are downloaded from app stores users.

MOON: The native token of Reddit’s r/CryptoCurrency subreddit, awarded to users for contributions and engagement within the community.

Blockaid: A web3 security company specializing in protecting users from fraud, phishing, and hacks in the decentralized web space.

Cash-for-crypto shops: Places where individuals can exchange cash for cryptocurrencies.

JPEX platform scandal: Refers to a recent scandal involving regulatory issues on the JPEX platform, highlighting the need for improved money-laundering prevention in the cryptocurrency industry.

Sources: