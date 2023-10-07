WhatsApp introduces new features powered artificial intelligence

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application owned Meta, is evolving with the introduction of new features powered artificial intelligence (AI). According to reports from WABetaInfo, these upcoming functions are aimed at improving both privacy and the user experience on the platform.

In the beta version of iOS 23.20.1.71, WhatsApp already introduced a feature that allows users to hide their phone number from new contacts. Another function that was introduced a few months ago was the ability to protect WhatsApp chats with a password. The next update is expected to further enhance user privacy, which is a top priority for Meta.

One of the most intriguing features is the integration of artificial intelligence into the application. This feature will allow users to create their own custom stickers to share with friends. While this feature has already been tested on Facebook Messenger with impressive results, its arrival on WhatsApp could add a creative touch to conversations.

According to WhatsApp’s blog, the incorporation of artificial intelligence will not only enable the creation of stickers but also offer two more functions. The first is AI-powered chat, where users can ask questions to learn more about topics of interest or engage in group debates. The second is the generation of photorealistic images, where typing the command “/imagina” allows the AI to generate images to represent an idea, place, or person.

WhatsApp has also improved its capability to highlight important messages in group conversations. The latest beta version for Android (2.23.21.4) introduces the feature of “highlighted messages with an expiration date,” allowing users to pin a message at the top of a conversation for a day, a week, or a month, making it easier to organize important information.

In terms of search functionality, WhatsApp is working on enhancing its search bar in version 2.23.20.16 for Android. Users will soon be able to search for specific contact statuses and verified or unverified channels, making it simpler to find relevant content.

Regarding security, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “private relay” in its beta version for iOS. Inspired Apple, this feature protects users’ IP addresses during calls, adding an additional layer of security to encrypted conversations.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is developing a “secret code” feature for locked chats in version 2.23.21.8 for Android. This feature will allow users to set a customized access code for their locked chats, providing an extra level of security.

In conclusion, the upcoming features powered artificial intelligence in WhatsApp promise to enhance privacy and provide a more engaging user experience. From creating personalized stickers to generating photorealistic images, these additions show WhatsApp’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo (www.wabetainfo.com)

– WhatsApp Blog (blog.whatsapp.com)