Non-Alcoholic Beverage Brands Embrace Celebrity Endorsements

Celebrities are jumping on the mocktail bandwagon and endorsing a variety of alcohol-free beverage brands. These stars are proving that alcohol-free drinks can still be full of flavor and worthy of celebration.

Blake Lively, known for her role in “Gossip Girl,” has been in the mocktail business since 2021 with her brand, Betty Buzz. The brand offers a range of delicious options, including grapefruit and lemon lime drinks. Lively has put tremendous effort into building her company and customizing the bottles and flavors.

Pop star Katy Perry launched her French aperitif-inspired mocktail line, De Soi, in 2022. Perry created these drinks to bring balance into her own life and support her lifestyle. The line debuted just in time for Dry January.

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel, famous for her Skinnygirl margaritas, has now ventured into mocktails with her partnership with Mingle Mocktails. She praises the brand for its delicious, low-calorie, and ready-to-drink mocktails that can also be used as bases for cocktails.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is making noise in the non-alcoholic beverage category with his participation in Mixoloshe as chief creative officer and co-owner. Malik introduced his own flavor of lychee martini without alcohol. He is excited about the opportunity to contribute to the world of non-alcoholic beverages.

Model Bella Hadid co-founded Kin Euphorics, a brand that offers non-alcoholic drinks with adaptogens to help the body adapt and respond to stress. Hadid celebrated her sobriety sharing a snap of the brand’s latest flavor on Instagram.

Other celebrity-endorsed brands include Ghia, Liquid IV, Athletic Brewing Co., and Ollipop. Ghia offers Mediterranean-inspired aperitivos that are loved fashion fixtures like Jenna Lyons, Priyanka Chopra, and Jessica Alba. Liquid IV’s beverage add-ins have backing from superstar investors such as Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, and Kevin Hart. Athletic Brewing Co. provides non-alcoholic craft brew options favored NFL athlete J.J. Watt. Ollipop, although not a mocktail brand, has garnered investments from Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling, and the Jonas Brothers.

With celebrity endorsements and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic beverages, it is clear that mocktails are having a major moment. These brands are offering a variety of options for those looking to enjoy flavorful and alcohol-free drinks. Cheers to the rise of mocktails!