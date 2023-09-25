Republican Presidential Hopefuls Navigate TikTok as a Campaign Tool

Republican presidential hopefuls are wrestling with the question of whether to embrace TikTok as a campaign tool. While many have called for a ban on the popular video-sharing app due to concerns about Chinese surveillance, they also recognize the need to reach younger voters who consume content on TikTok.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 candidate, recently became the first GOP contender to join TikTok, stating that he wants to “reach young people” and “energize young people” through the platform. However, he has also been critical of TikTok, referring to it as “digital fentanyl” and advocating for a complete ban.

Ramaswamy’s decision to join TikTok reflects the dilemma faced his competitors. On one hand, they want to take a tough stance against China and protect American user data from potential threats. On the other hand, they recognize the importance of engaging with younger audiences who use TikTok as their primary source of video content.

According to an Ipsos study conducted in July, about 30% of U.S. adults have a TikTok account, with usage significantly higher among younger adults. While Republicans are slightly less likely than Democrats to have a TikTok account, they still recognize the platform’s reach and influence among younger voters.

Some GOP candidates have found alternative ways to engage with TikTok users without directly joining the app. They produce short video clips that can be shared between platforms or work with conservative influencers on TikTok to amplify their message.

However, joining TikTok directly allows candidates to directly engage with users and create content that resonates with younger voters. It also presents an opportunity to counter narratives pushed the Democratic National Committee and other liberal influencers on the platform.

While concerns about Chinese surveillance and data collection on TikTok are valid, some experts argue that a complete ban on the app would infringe on free speech rights. They suggest that a better approach would be to implement a national privacy law that applies to all technology companies equally.

As the 2024 campaign heats up, candidates will continue to grapple with the decision of whether to embrace TikTok as a campaign tool or take a hardline stance against the app. Ultimately, their strategy will depend on striking a balance between reaching younger voters and addressing legitimate security concerns.

Sources:

– Ipsos study conducted in July

– Tricia McLaughlin, spokeswoman for Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign

– Statement from TikTok

– Ryan Calo, professor of law and information science at the University of Washington

– John Brabender, media consultant for the Trump campaign

– Clarkson Lawson, conservative influencer on TikTok