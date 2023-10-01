Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Breaks From Party Joining TikTok

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has become the first 2024 Republican presidential candidate to join TikTok, despite the party’s concerns that the app could be used as a spy mechanism China. Ramaswamy has accused Beijing of pushing TikTok as “digital fentanyl” and called for a ban on the app. However, he recognizes the importance of reaching younger audiences who consume videos on TikTok and similar platforms.

Many Republican candidates face the same conundrum – they want to ban TikTok but also want to engage with younger voters who use the app. Some campaigns produce short video clips that can be shared between apps as a workaround. Others collaborate with conservative influencers on TikTok to connect with the platform’s users.

According to an Ipsos study, about 29% of U.S. adults and 50% of 18- to 34-year-olds have a TikTok account. Ramaswamy’s campaign defended his decision to join TikTok, acknowledging the app’s data collection and expressing concerns about its promotion of toxic behaviors.

TikTok, on the other hand, defends its efforts to safeguard user data and protect the platform from outside influence. The company argues that banning TikTok would violate Americans’ right to free speech and suggests implementing a national privacy law instead.

Ramaswamy’s approach to TikTok is representative of his campaign, which aims to attract younger voters while promoting policies that directly target them. He has proposed raising the voting age to 25, with exceptions for certain groups.

TikTok has been a contentious issue in Washington, with concerns about data security and potential Chinese influence. Last year, Congress banned TikTok on government devices, and some states have considered their own bans. Former President Donald Trump also targeted TikTok with executive orders, which were later revoked President Joe Biden. Democrats, including the Democratic National Committee, are active on TikTok, using the platform to criticize Republicans and amplify Biden’s messages.

While some argue for a ban on TikTok, legal experts suggest that such a ban would infringe on First Amendment rights. They compare it to political theater rather than an effective solution.

Even though Trump does not have a TikTok account, his campaign recognizes the power of video content to engage with young voters. Social media influencers play a crucial role in sharing campaign messages across multiple platforms.

Conservatives on TikTok, like Clarkson Lawson, emphasize the importance of having their message represented on the platform, despite concerns about data security and Chinese influence.

In conclusion, Vivek Ramaswamy’s decision to join TikTok as a Republican presidential candidate highlights the challenge of balancing concerns about data security and foreign influence with the need to reach and engage with younger voters who use the app.

Sources:

– Ipsos study conducted in July

– Spokeswoman for Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign

– TikTok statement

– Ryan Calo, professor of law and information science at the University of Washington

– John Brabender, media consultant for the Trump campaign

– Clarkson Lawson, conservative TikTok influencer