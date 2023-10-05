Meta Unveils AI Tools to Help Advertisers Create Ads for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, showcased a range of AI features for its platforms at a recent developers conference. Now, the company has introduced a set of generative AI tools specifically designed for advertisers. This move aims to facilitate ad creation and potentially boost Meta’s $117 billion advertising business.

The new AI tools utilize image and text generation technologies, making it easier for businesses, including small-scale enterprises, home contractors, and social media influencers, to produce online ads. Traditionally requiring specialized skills, these ad components can now be created anyone using Meta’s self-service advertising platform, Ads Manager.

Matt Steiner, the leader of Meta’s monetization infrastructure and ranking AI team, expressed his belief that these new features will revolutionize the ad creation process. He stated, “We believe that these features will unlock a new era of creativity that maximizes productivity, personalization, and performance for all advertisers.”

Since its advertising revenue growth has slowed in recent years, Meta seeks opportunities to attract marketers to its platforms. Privacy changes made Apple on iPhones have limited the personalized ads that were once a significant revenue source for Meta. Additionally, competition from platforms like TikTok has further impacted ad revenue.

Meta plans to roll out additional AI features, including AI background generation, image expansion, and text variations, to all U.S.-based advertisers next year. The implementation of these tools is expected to save marketers an average of “five hours or more” per week, according to tests conducted Meta.

However, the increased automation introduced AI tools may raise concerns about potential job losses in the marketing and advertising industry. While Meta emphasizes the continued need for human input in utilizing these tools effectively, skeptics argue that widespread accessibility to easy-to-use AI tools may diminish the value of human creativity and lead to a preference for quantity over quality.

Nevertheless, Meta remains optimistic about the impact of these AI tools on their revenue growth. As marketers and advertisers continue to navigate the changing landscape, Meta’s investment in AI-driven ad creation aims to provide a competitive edge in the ever-evolving digital market.

Sources:

– Title: Meta Unveils AI Tools That Help Advertisers Create Facebook and Instagram Ads

– Author: Michael Grothaus

– Source: https://www.fastcompany.com/90721858/meta-unveils-ai-tools-that-help-advertisers-create-facebook-and-instagram-ads