Superior Considers Hiring Building Inspectors to Address Staffing Shortage

The city of Superior is considering hiring two building inspectors to address a nationwide shortage of qualified candidates for these positions. The city’s recent recruitment effort drew two qualified candidates, prompting the Human Resources Committee to recommend the city council to approve their hiring.

Over the past few years, Superior has struggled to find individuals with the necessary qualifications to fill building inspection positions. The city currently has three full-time and two part-time inspector positions, with one of the part-time positions remaining vacant for over a year. This shortage has placed increased pressure on the chief building inspector, who is planning to retire in January.

By hiring two new building inspectors, the city aims to address the current staffing shortage and ensure the continuation of strong building inspection services. The goal is to have these new inspectors gain experience and credentials, so they can eventually fill upcoming retirements and maintain the quality of building inspections.

Building inspection plays a crucial role in public safety and development, making it essential to maintain a fully staffed and qualified team. The proposal would temporarily expand the building inspection division to five full-time inspectors until the retirement of the chief building inspector, at which point it would transition back to four full-time inspectors.

The hiring of additional building inspectors now would allow them time to build their qualifications and certifications, ensuring a smooth transition when current inspectors retire. This plan serves as a succession plan to maintain the same level of inspection expertise within the department.

