Meta Platforms and JioMart Share Successes of WhatsApp Partnership

Meta Platforms and JioMart have revealed the successes of their one-year partnership, which has resulted in significant growth for JioMart’s online retail operations. The partnership between Meta’s WhatsApp and JioMart allows users to access JioMart’s catalog, add products to their cart, and complete purchases all within the WhatsApp app.

Since the integration of JioMart with WhatsApp, JioMart has witnessed a growth of almost 7 times in monthly orders compared to the same period last year. Additionally, there has been a 6x month-on-month growth in new customer conversions on JioMart-on-WhatsApp. The expansion of JioMart’s product catalogue on WhatsApp to include groceries, fashion, and electronics has further contributed to its success.

JioMart’s CEO, Sandeep Varaganti, expressed his satisfaction with the achievements of the partnership, stating, “The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp last year has been an extraordinary success; we have truly democratized digital commerce for everyone and brought in new customers.” Varaganti also announced that JioMart will soon be making the Reliance Jewels range available for purchase through WhatsApp.

Meta India’s Vice President, Sandhya Devanathan, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “JioMart’s end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp was a global-first innovative integration for Meta, and we are pleased with this strategic partnership. The growth JioMart has experienced in both sales and customer acquisition on WhatsApp attests to the fact that businesses and individuals find messaging a faster, more convenient way to accomplish tasks.”

To browse the JioMart catalogue on WhatsApp, users simply need to send a ‘Hi’ to JioMart’s WhatsApp number. They will then receive the full catalogue, along with offers on categories such as daily essentials, electronics, beauty products, fashion, and more.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, JioMart is offering the JioMart on WhatsApp Anniversary Dhamaka, which includes up to 70 percent off on various products and a chance to win exciting prizes, including iPhones.

Sources:

Meta Platforms, JioMart