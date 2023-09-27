Social Networking Apps Use Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Image Sharing and Interaction

Social networking apps are incorporating artificial intelligence (A.I.) into their platforms to reinvigorate the fun, interactivity, and whimsy of creating and sharing images. Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and several newcomers are recognizing the need to bring back the original purpose of social media – sharing and interacting with others. A.I. image features are being integrated into these apps to make them more social and engaging.

Users, like Myuri Thiruna, a freelance photographer, have found new enthusiasm for social media through A.I.-powered apps. Thiruna discovered Can of Soup, an invitation-only social network that uses A.I. to create fantastical images of oneself. Users can then share these images with others. Thiruna now spends up to five hours a day engaging and interacting with other users on the app, finding meaningful connections and inspiration.

Other social networking apps are also jumping on the A.I. imagery trend. Snapchat recently introduced Dreams, an A.I. imaging feature that allows users to create outlandish selfies. TikTok and BeFake are experimenting with A.I. selfies and images as well. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger have also joined in, offering A.I. tools for generating photorealistic “stickers” and editing and restyling existing images.

The incorporation of A.I. imagery tools into these apps reflects the direction social media is headed. Using A.I. interactively is key to creating a more engaging and social platform. Previous A.I. apps lacked the social aspect, only allowing users to create and share A.I.-generated images without conversing with others. The addition of social networking features allows users to connect and engage with one another, making the experience more enjoyable and meaningful.

Apps like BeFake, which combines A.I. image features with socializing and sharing, provide users with a space to express their creativity and connect with others. By incorporating A.I. into the image-sharing experience, users can create more personal and unique snippets of who they are. This approach has resonated with users who find traditional social media platforms stressful and restrictive.

The use of A.I. in social networking apps is revitalizing image sharing and interaction. Users are rediscovering the joy and creativity that was once the core of these platforms. As the trend continues, A.I. will play an increasingly important role in enhancing the social aspect of social media.

Sources:

– The New York Times