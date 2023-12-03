TikTok’s Growing Influence and the Controversies Surrounding It

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is facing increasing scrutiny and controversy as it continues to gain traction among users. While the app was initially known for its entertaining and creative videos, it has recently sparked concerns about its impact on news consumption, national security, and the spread of disinformation.

One of the most notable incidents occurred in November when a long-forgotten “Letter to America” Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, surfaced on TikTok. The letter, which blamed the 9/11 attacks on America’s support for Israel’s occupation of Palestine territory, garnered over 6.9 million views and went viral on other platforms as well.

This incident highlighted the growing role of TikTok as a source of news for a small but significant share of US adults. According to a Pew Research poll, the percentage of US adults who regularly get news from TikTok has quadrupled from 3% in 2020 to 14% in 2023. Additionally, a separate NBC News poll found that one in five voters use the app at least once a day, with a higher share of young voters regularly engaging with TikTok.

The app’s increasing popularity has raised concerns about its Chinese ownership and the potential implications for national security. In March 2023, TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, faced intense questioning in Congress, with some lawmakers labeling the app as “digital fentanyl” due to its addictive qualities. The Republican Chair of the China Select Committee, Congressman Mike Gallagher, even described TikTok as a potential spying tool for the Chinese Communist Party.

Experts have emphasized the need to address the influence of TikTok, particularly in terms of radicalization and the spread of disinformation. Dr. Colin Clarke, director of research at The Soufan Group, argues that the viral spread of the bin Laden letter on TikTok highlights the failure of the US education system to counter such narratives effectively.

While some, like war historian Dr. Edward Luttwak, advocate for shutting down TikTok as a Chinese-operated political warfare machine, efforts to do so have faced resistance from powerful lobbyists employed ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. ByteDance has spent millions of dollars on federal lobbying, raising concerns about its influence in shaping policy decisions.

In addition to national security concerns, worries about the algorithmic promotion of misinformation on TikTok and its potential impact on US elections have also emerged. Dr. Ian Bremmer, president of The Eurasia Group, warns that the spread of disinformation on TikTok and other platforms poses one of the biggest threats to the legitimacy of the US democratic process.

As TikTok’s influence and controversies continue to grow, policymakers, experts, and the public are grappling with the best approach to address its impact on national security, news consumption, and democratic processes.

FAQ

What is TikTok?

TikTok is a popular social media platform known for its short-form videos, often featuring music and creative visual effects. It has gained significant popularity among young users worldwide.

What percentage of US adults get news from TikTok?

According to a Pew Research poll, 14% of US adults say they regularly get news from TikTok, up from 3% in 2020.

Why is TikTok facing scrutiny?

TikTok is facing scrutiny due to concerns about its Chinese ownership, its potential impact on national security, the spread of disinformation, and its role in shaping public opinion and elections.