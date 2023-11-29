Meta Announces Stricter Policies on Deepfake Disclosure and AI-Generated Ads

Meta, the overseeing entity for social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has recently taken a firm stand against the proliferation of deepfakes in advertising. The company made it clear that advertisers on its platforms must disclose if a post is a deepfake, and failure to comply will lead to ad cancellation. To strengthen their stance, Meta has now revealed further details about its evolving policies on political advertising, especially in preparation for the upcoming 2024 elections in countries like the United States and India.

Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, shared insights into the new ad policies in a blog post, emphasizing their alignment with the company’s historical approach to managing advertising rules during previous election cycles. What sets these policies apart is the focus on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies employed advertisers to create computer-generated visuals and text.

Starting next year, Meta will require advertisers to disclose their use of AI or related digital editing techniques in certain cases when crafting political or social issue ads. This requirement applies when the ad includes a photorealistic image or video, or realistic-sounding audio that has been digitally manipulated to portray someone saying or doing things they never actually did. It also applies to ads featuring fictitious individuals or events made to appear real, altered footage, or any content that misrepresents genuine occurrences.

Recognizing past criticisms for misinformation on its platforms, Meta is acknowledging the challenges posed AI-driven deceptive advertisements. These challenges are compounded the reduction of Meta’s trust-and-safety team earlier this year. In an effort to combat misinformation during critical political decision-making moments, Meta plans to ban new political, electoral, and social issue ads during the final week of US elections. This practice follows previous precedents and aims to address concerns related to the dissemination of misleading content.

With these new policies, Meta is demonstrating its commitment to address deepfakes and deceptive ads proactively. By requiring transparency and disclosure, the company aims to enhance user trust and combat the spread of misinformation on its platforms.

