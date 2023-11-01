New Strategies Emerge: Central Banks Challenge Traditional View on Inflation

In recent years, the traditional belief that central banks must induce a recession to curb high inflation is being questioned. Both the United States and Australia have witnessed a resilient economy and a gradual decline in inflation, leading policymakers to believe that a soft landing is possible. This shift in perspective was highlighted Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy, who expressed confidence in Australia’s ability to maintain low unemployment rates and bring inflation back within target levels.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also recommended that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raise interest rates to control inflation and manage inflation expectations. While history suggests that reducing high inflation without causing a major recession is a challenging task, the experience of the US Federal Reserve has shown that a credible central bank can anchor inflation expectations and effectively reduce inflation.

Key differences exist between past experiences and the present. Today, central banks operate independently of governments and have set official inflation targets, contributing to the anchoring of inflation expectations. This shift in dynamics suggests that central bank credibility plays a significant role in controlling inflation.

Maintaining independence from the government and making sound monetary policy decisions is crucial for the RBA to convince the public that it can effectively manage inflation. Difficult decisions regarding interest rates may be necessary, even if they are unpopular with politicians and the community.

As the RBA board faces an upcoming decision, Governor Michele Bullock has emphasized the importance of determining whether recent inflation surprises will significantly impact the outlook for future inflation. Treasurer Jim Chalmers contends that the rise in quarterly inflation does not warrant a material change in Treasury’s inflation outlook.

The RBA focuses on underlying inflation, removing volatile price components such as petrol prices. While underlying inflation has exceeded the RBA’s forecast, it has been mainly driven sticky prices for services and non-tradeable goods.

Economists and traders anticipate an interest rate hike as a response to inflationary pressures. Chalmers’ public statement could potentially signal a rate rise to demonstrate the RBA’s independence from the government and counter perceptions of a dovish approach to inflation.

In conclusion, central banks are reevaluating the traditional view on inflation and challenging the belief that a recession is required to control high inflation. The current focus is on central bank credibility, independence, and making informed monetary policy decisions to manage inflation effectively.

