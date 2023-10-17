– Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Calls for Elimination of Drug and Gutka Sales,

In a recent statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has emphasized the need to completely eradicate the sale of drugs and gutka, and to take steps to eliminate the sale of illicit liquor as well. Stalin highlighted the harmful effects of these substances on society and called for strict measures to tackle the issue.

The sale and consumption of drugs and gutka pose serious health hazards and have detrimental effects on individuals and communities. Drugs not only ruin the lives of individuals but also contribute to the overall decline of society. Similarly, gutka, a form of chewing tobacco, is highly addictive and leads to various health problems, including oral cancer.

To address this pressing issue, the Chief Minister has urged the law enforcement agencies to crack down on drug dealers and illegal gutka manufacturers. He stressed the importance of effective surveillance and strict penalties for offenders. Stalin also called for public awareness campaigns to educate people about the harmful consequences of drug and gutka use.

Additionally, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the sale of illicit liquor, which has been a long-standing problem in Tamil Nadu. Illicit liquor poses health risks and is often responsible for alcohol-related deaths and crimes. Stalin urged authorities to take stringent action against those involved in its production and sale.

Eliminating the sale and consumption of drugs, gutka, and illicit liquor requires a multi-faceted approach. It necessitates collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies, government bodies, and the public. By implementing stringent measures, raising awareness, and promoting rehabilitation programs, Tamil Nadu can take significant steps towards creating a healthier and safer society for its citizens.

