Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles Movie “Mutant Mayhem” Arrives on Streaming

The highly anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film will make its debut on Paramount Plus on September 19th. This CG-animated movie marks the seventh installment in the Turtles franchise, following the success of the original live-action film released in 1990.

Paramount has already made Mutant Mayhem available for pre-order on various formats, including 4K UHD Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and DVD.

The timing of the movie’s release coincides with the end of the promotional discount offered Paramount Plus. Subscribers can enjoy a 50 percent discount on an annual subscription to the ad-supported tier or a bundle that includes Showtime. This would grant access not only to Mutant Mayhem but also other popular titles like Dungeons & Dragons, Top Gun: Maverick, and Star Trek shows such as Strange New Worlds.

Mutant Mayhem reintroduces the origin story of the beloved characters created Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore praised the film, stating that it is one of the most exciting and definitive outings in the history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

The movie achieved moderate success at the global box office, earning $162 million on a $70 million budget. Due to its positive reception, a sequel has already been confirmed, as well as a spinoff 2D series titled Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The main cast, including Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon, will reprise their roles as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, respectively.

Sources:

– The Verge