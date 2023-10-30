Finding the Release Date for Jinx Chapter 38: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re eagerly waiting for the release of Jinx Chapter 38, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll provide you with all the information you need, including the publication date, a recap of the previous chapter, potential spoilers, and updates on raw scans. So keep reading to discover when Jinx Chapter 38 will be available and what you can expect from it.

Jinx Quick Facts

– Manhwa Name: Jinx

– Languages: Korean, English, Spanish, Japanese, Portuguese

– Genres: Drama, Sports, Yaoi, Smut

– Upcoming Chapter: 38

– Author/Illustrator: Mingwa

– Publisher: Lezhin

When will Jinx Chapter 38 be released?

Mark your calendars for Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). This is when Jinx Chapter 38 will finally be available for readers to enjoy. The anticipation among fans is at an all-time high, as each new chapter of Jinx has garnered positive feedback and kept readers hooked.

Jinx Chapter 38: Release Time

Here’s a breakdown of the release time for Jinx Chapter 38 in different regions:

– Eastern Time, ET: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 PM

– Pacific Time, PT: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:00 PM

– Central Time, CT: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10:00 PM

– Australian Central Time, ACT: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 12:30 PM

– India Standard Time, IST: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 AM

– Japan Standard Time, JST: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 12:00 PM

– Korea Standard Time, KST: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 12:00 PM

– British Summer Time, BST: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 4:00 AM

– Singapore, SGT: Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM

A Recap: How Has Chapter 37 Evolved Over Time?

In the previous chapter, the story focused on a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who suffered an injury. It seems that the source of the leak regarding his condition could be traced back to the medical staff who attended to him. Only Kim Dan and Jaekyung’s coach were initially aware of the fighter’s shoulder injury. To fully grasp the events leading up to Chapter 38, it is advisable to read Chapters 34, 35, and 36 of Jinx.

Who Is Most Affected Chapter 38 Reddit Spoilers?

As of now, the official spoilers for Jinx Chapter 38 have not been released. However, it is common practice for spoilers to surface online three to four days before the release date. The rumor mill suggests that a tense battle between the global MMA champion and Korean fighter Jaekyung will take place in the United States. Despite the fighter’s publicized weakness, the characters will proceed with their plans to attend the event.

Are You Ready to Read Jinx Chapter 38?

If you’re eager to dive into Jinx Chapter 38, you’ll find the chapter available on Lezhin, the official platform for the series. We highly recommend obtaining the upcoming chapters from the official website to show your support and appreciation for the original authors. Lezhin offers a wide selection of Japanese manga, making it a fantastic resource for readers.

Why Is Jinx Worth Reading?

While Jinx may not be an absolute must-read for everyone, it offers an intriguing story filled with camaraderie and exciting experiences. If you’re in need of a manhwa that provides entertainment and engrossing plotlines, Jinx is definitely worth considering.

Jinx Characters

Two primary characters that play crucial roles in Jinx are:

– Kim Dan: A hardworking individual who was let go from his job as a physical therapist and is now exploring new employment options.

– Joo Jaekyung: A champion in the sport of mixed martial arts who confides in Kim Dan about his peculiar jinx – that he performs poorly in tournaments unless he engages in sexual activity the night before.

In conclusion, mark your calendars for the release of Jinx Chapter 38 on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Stay tuned for any further developments regarding Jinx and enjoy your reading experience on Lezhin.