Tivoli Audio Unveils Model Two Digital Speaker: A Design-Driven Update

Tivoli Audio, the Boston-based speaker manufacturer, has introduced the Model Two Digital, an addition to its Art Generation family. The Model Two Digital offers a design-driven update that can seamlessly fit into any interior.

The new speaker features a versatile wood veneer cabinet with a brushed aluminum grill, replacing the previous fabric front, making it easier to clean. It can be positioned horizontally or vertically, allowing for easier integration in any space.

The Model Two Digital offers a variety of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.2 (SBC and AAC) and WiFi (AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in). This allows for seamless streaming from popular services like Spotify Connect, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal Connect, Deezer, Pandora, and TuneIn, among others. It also has a 3.5mm aux input for connecting external sources like a turntable with a preamp.

The speaker’s two-way design includes a 3.5-inch full-range driver and a .75-inch tweeter, ensuring high-quality sound performance. Most controls can be managed remotely on a smart device, while a sleek dial on the speaker controls power, source, volume, and more. An elegant LED strip displays the status.

The Model Two Digital is available in walnut/gold, white/silver, and black/black finishes. It can be purchased now for $449.

