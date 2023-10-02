New options activity indicates focus on $370.0-$500.0 price range for Netflix

There has been a significant increase in unusual options activity for Netflix, suggesting that large investors, known as whales, have been paying attention to a price range between $370.0 and $500.0. It is important to note that this range is not set in stone and is based on the volume and open interest of the contracts.

As of October 2, 2023, Netflix’s current stock price is $377.08, experiencing a slight decrease of -0.14%. The RSI indicators also suggest that the stock might be oversold.

Looking ahead, Netflix’s upcoming earnings report is expected to be released in 16 days. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that stock prices are highly vulnerable to volatility and can be influenced market conditions and the company’s performance.

It is notable that the price target for Netflix as of the source article is $382.19. The consensus price target is $335.41, with a low at $151.00 and a median at $315.00. The highest price target stands at $735.00.

In terms of social sentiments, there is no specific sentiment mentioned for Twitter. However, on Stocktwits, the sentiment score is currently at 0.5667.

Overall, the recent surge in options activity indicates that investors are paying close attention to the $370.0-$500.0 price range for Netflix. However, it is crucial to recognize that stock prices are subject to change and can be influenced various factors. Therefore, investors should closely monitor market conditions and the company’s performance before making any investment decisions.

Definitions:

– Options activity: Refers to the trading and volume of options contracts.

– Whales: Large investors who have significant financial resources to influence the market.

– Volume: The number of shares or contracts traded in a security or market during a given period.

– Open interest: The total number of options contracts that are currently open or not yet closed or exercised.

– RSI indicators: The Relative Strength Index is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements.

