Baltimore Ravens to Face Tennessee Titans in London

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams are coming off losses in games they were expected to win.

In their previous game, the Ravens started strong scoring first, but ultimately lost 17-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans also suffered a loss, falling 23-16 to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens now have a 3-2 record, while the Titans’ record stands at 2-3. Despite the Titans’ home field advantage, the Ravens are favored to win four points. Going into this game, the Ravens have been the favorites for the past four games, but their record against the spread in this stretch is 1-2.

In terms of series history, the Titans have won three out of their last five games against the Ravens. The most recent encounter took place on January 10, 2021, when the Ravens emerged victorious with a 20-13 score.

The current odds for the game favor the Ravens four points, and the over/under is set at 41 points.

