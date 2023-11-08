The Tennessee Titans’ Rookie Quarterback Will Levis Takes the Helm, Marking a New Era

The Tennessee Titans have made a bold and decisive move naming rookie quarterback Will Levis as the team’s starter, officially marking the end of the Ryan Tannehill era. The decision comes after Levis’ impressive performances in the past two games, where he showcased his skills and potential to be the team’s long-term quarterback.

Head coach Mike Vrabel expressed his confidence in Levis during a press conference, stating, “Will is going to be our quarterback. We are going to go with Will. We think that is the best opportunity for our football team right now.” Vrabel also mentioned that Tannehill would serve as the backup upon his return, highlighting the respect and trust the team has for both quarterbacks.

Titans fans have expressed their excitement and optimism about the future with Levis at the helm. The decision to start a rookie quarterback reflects a growing trend in the AFC South, where teams like the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars have also turned to rookie quarterbacks as their QBs of the future. This sets the stage for an intriguing and competitive division in the 2024 season.

While the transition to a new starting quarterback is always a significant moment for any franchise, Titans fans have also recognized Tannehill’s contributions to the team. Despite some shortcomings, Tannehill played a vital role in bringing the Titans back into relevancy and will continue to serve as a valuable mentor and support system for Levis moving forward.

With the Titans’ decision to start Levis, the team is embracing a new era filled with excitement and potential. As the rookie quarterback prepares to lead the team against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his third start, fans can look forward to witnessing his growth and development as the face of the Tennessee Titans.

