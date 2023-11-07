The TITAN ARMY N32SQ: A Game-Changer in the Gaming Monitor Industry

The TITAN ARMY brand has long been known for its dominance in the Chinese e-sports monitor industry, delivering top-notch displays for nearly a decade. With an impressive R&D office space, a team of talented engineers, and a wealth of patents and global awards, they have established themselves as a leader in the field. Now, they are making their mark on the global market with the launch of a series of gaming monitors in the United States.

This new lineup, consisting of seven models, is set to revolutionize the gaming experience for e-sports enthusiasts looking to upgrade their equipment. One standout model from this collection is the TITAN ARMY N32SQ. This gaming monitor offers everything a true gamer needs to excel in the virtual world and more.

Featuring a 32-inch VA 8-bit panel with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, 99% sRGB gamut, and 16.7 million colors, the N32SQ delivers stunning visuals. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, adaptive FreeSync technology, and a lightning-fast 1ms MPRT response time, gamers can enjoy smooth and immersive gameplay. The curved design with a 1500R curvature and a 178° viewing angle enhances the overall experience, making players feel truly immersed in their favorite games.

Aside from its impressive technical specifications, the TITAN ARMY N32SQ also offers added functionality with special Game Mode and Game Plus modes, designed to enhance the gaming experience even further. Additionally, the monitor incorporates flicker-free and low blue light technologies, reducing eye strain during extended gaming sessions.

The TITAN ARMY N32SQ is not only feature-packed but also versatile. With adjustable tilt angles and VESA support, users can customize their monitor setup to suit their preferences. Ports-wise, there are double HDMI 2.0 and double DisplayPort 1.4, offering seamless connectivity options.

As for the price and availability, the TITAN ARMY N32SQ is already available for purchase on Amazon at a retail price of $299.99. However, the brand is offering a sweet deal with a $40 in-house coupon and an additional $12 off code HFIAGEJ32, making it even more affordable. Furthermore, TITAN ARMY provides a 6-month replacement option and a 3-year warranty, ensuring customers’ confidence in the product’s quality.

If you’re a serious gamer searching for a monitor that ticks all the boxes in terms of performance, functionality, and affordability, the TITAN ARMY N32SQ is definitely worth considering.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the refresh rate of the TITAN ARMY N32SQ?

The TITAN ARMY N32SQ offers a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, ensuring smooth gameplay.

2. Does the TITAN ARMY N32SQ support adaptive FreeSync?

Yes, the monitor supports adaptive FreeSync technology, which helps eliminate screen tearing and provides a seamless gaming experience.

3. What is the warranty period for the TITAN ARMY N32SQ?

TITAN ARMY offers a 3-year warranty on the N32SQ, giving gamers peace of mind.

4. Can the TITAN ARMY N32SQ be mounted on a wall?

Yes, the N32SQ comes with VESA support (75*75), allowing users to easily mount the monitor on a wall if desired.

5. Are there any additional features available on the TITAN ARMY N32SQ?

Yes, the N32SQ offers special Game Mode and Game Plus modes, adding extra functionality for gamers during their gameplay sessions.