New Title: Balancing Discipline and Empathy: Mumbai High Court Calls for Fairness in TISS Rustication Case

The recent ruling the Bombay High Court has shed light on the delicate balance between maintaining discipline and showing empathy towards students. The court directed the reconstituted appellate authority of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to reconsider the appeal of a student who was rusticated for a social media post allegedly made her husband against faculty members.

The judges emphasized the importance of TISS, as an institution, showing magnanimity towards its students and not solely focusing on punishment or retribution. They recognized the need for maintaining discipline but urged the institution to consider the overall well-being and future prospects of the student.

The case involved a doctor pursuing a hospital management course who had filed a complaint of sexual harassment against a faculty member. Subsequently, two faculty members complained about a social media post circulated the student’s husband. Following an inquiry a three-member committee, the student was recommended for rustication, and her appeal was dismissed.

The court raised concerns about the constitution of the appellate committee consisting of the same members who had passed the original order. They deemed this improper and instructed TISS to reconstitute the appellate authority within a week. The new appellate authority will thoroughly examine all aspects of the case and make an appropriate decision.

While the faculty members who feel aggrieved have the option to pursue their personal remedies, the student seeks only a degree for future employment. The judges expressed confidence in the appellate authority’s ability to approach the matter dispassionately and find a resolution that satisfies both parties involved.

This ruling emphasizes the importance of fairness and empathy when dealing with disciplinary matters within educational institutions. It serves as a reminder that punishment should not overshadow the potential for growth and rehabilitation of students. Striking a balance between discipline and empathy is crucial for the holistic development of students and the reputation of institutions.

