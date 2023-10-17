The Joy of Great American Christmas Films

Get ready for a heartwarming and magical holiday season with Great American Family’s Christmas film lineup. Known as Great American Christmas, this collection of 20 original movies is guaranteed to fill your festivities with charm, mishaps, and happily-ever-afters. Stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Chad Michael Murray, and Matthew Morrison will grace the screen in this delightful selection.

Don’t worry if you don’t have cable because there are multiple ways to stream these delightful stories. Many streaming services that offer live TV include the Great American Family network, allowing you to watch the holiday movies as they are aired.

If you’re looking to watch Great American Christmas movies for free, unfortunately, there is no direct way. However, you can take advantage of free trials offered streaming services. Sign up for a free seven-day trial with Philo or fuboTV to enjoy up to two weeks of free movies. By timing your trials consecutively, you could even catch some of the new 2023 Great American Family films.

Mark your calendars from Saturday, October 14 to Saturday, December 23, as the Great American Family releases their 20 new, light-hearted, and festive films for the holiday season. Whether you’re curled up on the couch or enjoying a cozy movie night with loved ones, these heartwarming movies are sure to bring joy and warmth to your holiday celebrations.

