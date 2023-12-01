New Look Partners with TrusTrace to Enhance Supply Chain Visibility

New Look, a leading fashion retailer in the UK and Republic of Ireland, has announced a partnership with TrusTrace to improve visibility across its supply chain and ensure responsible sourcing practices. TrusTrace, a traceability platform, will assist New Look in identifying potential risks and collecting validated product data from Tier 1 to Tier 4 suppliers.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TrusTrace, as New Look becomes the first major UK retailer to join forces with the platform. The partnership aligns with New Look’s “Kind to our Core” mission, aiming to make informed decisions that enhance responsible sourcing and sustainability.

Sue Fairley, Head of Sustainability at New Look, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that it will provide deeper visibility into their supply chain and help mitigate risks. She emphasized the progress made through the “Kind to Our Core” sustainability program and highlighted that this partnership is just the beginning.

By leveraging TrusTrace’s data collection capabilities, New Look will be able to access granular and validated product information, supporting its sustainability goals. The platform enables New Look to track its supply chain from Tier 1 all the way to Tier 4 suppliers.

The fashion industry has been increasingly focused on sustainability and responsible sourcing. TrusTrace’s partnership with New Look demonstrates the industry’s commitment to traceability and circularity. By bringing transparency to supply chains, retailers like New Look can make more informed decisions and contribute to a more sustainable future.

