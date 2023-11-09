New Challenges and Complexities Emerge in Meta’s Q4 Ad Platform

As the holiday season approaches, advertisers and agencies are gearing up for the busy Q4 period. However, for those familiar with Facebook’s annual platform malfunctions, this time of year can bring on a sense of dread. The Meta ad platform, which includes Facebook and Instagram, has faced numerous challenges in the past, including major meltdowns and account access issues. This year is no exception.

Rok Hladnik, managing partner of the social and ecommerce agency Flat Circle, likened the current situation to the difficulties experienced in 2018. The Meta ad platform is swamped during the holiday season, as every advertiser and agency is actively using it. This surge in activity, combined with the company’s ongoing tinkering and updates, can result in glitches and bugs.

Meta’s engineers work tirelessly to fine-tune the platform and its machine-learning algorithm in the lead-up to the Black Friday weekend. While these efforts are aimed at improving performance, they can inadvertently cause disruptions and unexpected issues for ad accounts. For example, Meta recently announced new creator and ad products, which may lead to unforeseen bugs as they roll out.

Another factor exacerbating the problem is Meta’s reduced account services, particularly for smaller merchants and ecommerce sellers. While big agency buyers and well-known brands may still have access to dedicated account executives, Meta reps are reportedly less well-versed in the platform than before. This can make it challenging for advertisers to navigate issues and receive timely assistance.

Despite these challenges, the impact may vary depending on the size and level of engagement of the advertisers. Relatively small advertisers who don’t closely monitor their accounts may not even notice glitches until after the Q4 period. However, agencies and performance advertising experts who closely analyze the numbers on a daily basis can detect anomalies and inconsistencies in the system.

In conclusion, while the Meta ad platform continues to face challenges during the holiday season, advertisers and agencies must navigate the complexities and adapt their strategies accordingly. By understanding the unique factors contributing to these issues, advertisers can mitigate potential disruptions and continue to drive successful campaigns.

FAQ

