New Title: Unmasking the Dark Side of Social Media: Arrest Made in Coimbatore Cybercrime Case

In a recent development, the Coimbatore cybercrime police have successfully apprehended a 32-year-old man from Tiruppur for his involvement in uploading obscene photos and videos on a popular social media platform. Shockingly, the victims of his heinous deeds included his own relatives. The arrest was made after a complaint lodged a 24-year-old woman from Coimbatore, who discovered that her morphed images had been shared on an Instagram account that also exposed her mobile number. This led to a barrage of unwanted calls and vulgar messages, leaving the victim deeply traumatized.

The cybercrime police wasted no time in initiating a full-fledged investigation, registering the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. By carefully tracing the device’s internet protocol (IP) address used to create the Instagram account and upload the offensive content, the authorities were able to zero in on the culprit – R. Sathish of Thiruneelakandapuram, Tirupur.

Curiously, the woman who made the initial complaint herself had accompanied Sathish to the cybercrime station, completely unaware of his involvement. It is believed that Sathish committed these heinous acts as a result of feeling disrespected his own relatives. Further investigation revealed that he had created a total of nine Instagram profiles, which he used to circulate obscene content.

The arrest of Sathish serves as a cautionary tale for the prevalence of cybercrime in today’s digital age. Despite the benefits and convenience that social media platforms provide, they can also provide a breeding ground for individuals with malicious intentions. This incident highlights the importance of staying vigilant and taking necessary precautions when sharing sensitive information online.

FAQ:

Q: What actions were taken the cybercrime police in Coimbatore?

A: The cybercrime police registered a case and launched an investigation based on the complaint filed a woman whose morphed images were uploaded on Instagram.

Q: How did the police identify the culprit?

A: The police tracked the internet protocol (IP) address of the device used to create the Instagram account and upload the obscene content, which led them to the accused.

Q: Why did the accused commit the crime?

A: According to the accused, he committed the crime as he felt disrespected his own relatives.

Q: How many Instagram profiles did the accused create?

A: The accused created a total of nine Instagram profiles for circulating obscene content.