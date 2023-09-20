Town Council Meetings in Waynesville Now Live-Streamed for Public Access

The Waynesville Town Council has fulfilled its campaign pledge of broadcasting meetings in an effort to increase public involvement. Council Member Chuck Dickson had promised to implement live-streaming four years ago, and it has now become a reality just in time for the upcoming fall election.

Dickson believes that the live-streaming of meetings will allow more residents to participate, as not everyone can attend in person due to various commitments such as childcare, work, disabilities, and other busy schedules. This initiative aims to make local government more accessible and transparent for the community.

Residents of Waynesville can now witness the decision-making process during the town’s twice-monthly local government meetings from the comfort of their own homes. The live-streaming will provide a firsthand view of how the “sausage is being made” in the town’s decision-making process.

By broadcasting council meetings, Waynesville hopes to foster a sense of civic engagement among its residents. It allows the community to stay informed about important issues and policies that affect their daily lives.

Live-streaming meetings is becoming an increasingly popular trend among local governments nationwide. It not only provides convenience for residents but also helps build trust and accountability within the government.

Overall, the live-streaming of Waynesville Town Council meetings serves as an important step towards promoting transparency and public involvement in local government. It allows residents to actively engage in the decision-making process and stay informed about the issues that shape their community.

Definitions:

– Live-streaming: The act of broadcasting content in real-time over the internet, allowing viewers to watch it remotely.

– Civic engagement: Active participation and involvement of individuals in the processes of community and society.

