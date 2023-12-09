Winter Arrives with Fluctuating Temperatures and Mixed Precipitation

The changing weather patterns are in full swing as we enter the winter season. This week’s forecast is marked unpredictable temperatures, alternating between chilly and mild, accompanied rain and snow showers.

Although the days have been growing shorter since June, we are quickly approaching the point of the shortest daylight hours. Winter solstice, which officially ushers in winter, will occur on December 21, 2023, at 10:27 p.m. It is at this point that the sun’s path reaches its southernmost point in the sky, resulting in the shortest day and longest night of the year.

However, an interesting fact emerges as we observe the earliest sunset of the year. Contrary to popular belief, the earliest sunset does not align with the winter solstice in Youngstown, Ohio. Instead, it occurs on December 5th, with the sun setting as early as 4:53 p.m. This early sunset persists until December 10th, after which the days gradually begin to lengthen again.

By December’s end, we can anticipate a 5 p.m. sunset, a small victory as daylight slowly reclaims its territory. It is not until late January that we will experience a 5:30 p.m. sunset, and mid-February will bring the coveted 6 p.m. sunset.

As we brace ourselves for winter’s grip, we can expect variable temperatures and a mix of precipitation. It is the time to invest in warm clothing, prepare for icy roads, and appreciate the beauty of a snowy landscape. Winter is officially here, and we must adapt to the ever-changing conditions that accompany it.