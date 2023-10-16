Ryan Garcia Shifts Focus to Boxing World Title

Ryan Garcia, the rising boxing star, has made it clear that his primary focus is now on winning his first boxing world title, rather than prioritizing social media appeal. After his loss to Gervonta Davis in April, Garcia is determined to bring his career to new heights.

Garcia will be returning to the ring on December 2nd in Texas, where he will be facing Oscar Duarte in a DAZN main event. This will be the 25-year-old fighter’s first match since his defeat to Davis in a highly anticipated bout.

In a recent social media post, Garcia expressed his frustration with the constant disrespect he has faced throughout his career. He acknowledged that he had been giving only half of his efforts, but now promises to give his all to become a champion.

There has been criticism surrounding Garcia’s career, with some claiming that his success is solely attributed to his large social media following. While it is true that his online presence has contributed to his popularity and helped sell tickets, Garcia is determined to prove himself in the ring.

Garcia has made a significant change in his training camp, switching to trainer Derrick James after parting ways with Joe Goossen. This alteration reflects Garcia’s commitment to improving his skills and reaching new levels of success.

In his upcoming fight against Duarte, Garcia aims to make a statement and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with. Although Duarte may not be the most well-known opponent, Garcia recognizes that it is crucial to start proving himself at a higher level.

Garcia’s determination to focus solely on boxing and becoming a world champion is evident. He understands that his social media following can only take him so far, and now it’s time to deliver impressive performances in the ring.

Sources: N/A