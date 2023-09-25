Man Arrested for Threats at Park Valley Church in Haymarket

A Falls Church resident, Rui Jiang, 35, is facing charges after allegedly making threats at the Park Valley Church in Haymarket. The threats were discovered through a joint investigation involving the Fairfax County Police Department, authorities in Prince William County, and a tipster in Anne Arundel County.

The investigation began after authorities were alerted about suspicious social media posts made Jiang on Instagram. These posts included vague threats of violence and images of the Park Valley Church. Concerned about the potential danger, the police decided to take action.

Jiang’s residence was searched but he was not at home. However, his vehicle was located at the church in Prince William County. An off-duty Prince William County Police officer, who was working at the church, recognized Jiang as a suspicious person and detained him at the entrance without incident.

During his arrest, Jiang was found to be carrying a loaded handgun, an additional magazine, a folding knife, and a folding credit card-style knife. Although he had a concealed weapon permit, the weapon was not reported as stolen.

Jiang has been charged with threats of bodily harm and carrying a dangerous weapon in a place of religious worship. He is currently held without bond, and his next court date is pending.

