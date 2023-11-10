TikTok: Unlocking the Power of Micro Video for Brands

Brands have discovered the immense potential of TikTok as a platform to captivate their audience through engaging, silly, and informative content. However, capturing and retaining that attention is the real challenge. In Ragan’s recent Social Media Strategies Virtual Conference, the session “What’s Next in the Age of TikTok: How to Win Big with Micro Video” delves into the techniques and strategies to effectively leverage TikTok’s video formats for better storytelling.

According to Lexi Herrick, the director of audience development, social media, and analytics at Allure Magazine, the key to telling great stories on TikTok lies in three fundamental questions: What is your brand’s voice? What is your brand’s style? And what are your brand’s aspirations on TikTok? By answering these questions, brands can establish a clear direction and purpose for their TikTok presence. Herrick emphasizes that brands should align their TikTok content with their existing marketing strategies, leveraging what made them successful in the first place.

Once the brand identity is defined, micro videos become a powerful tool for conveying compelling narratives. These shorter, bite-sized videos allow brands to deliver their message succinctly and creatively. By experimenting with different video formats and employing attention-grabbing techniques, brands can make a lasting impact on their TikTok audience.

FAQ:

Q: What is TikTok?

A: TikTok is a social media platform known for its short-form videos, ranging from 15 to 60 seconds, and has gained immense popularity worldwide.

Q: How can brands tell better stories on TikTok?

A: Brands can tell better stories on TikTok identifying their brand voice, style, and goals on the platform, and aligning their TikTok content with their overall marketing strategy.

Q: Why are micro videos effective on TikTok?

A: Micro videos, due to their short and concise nature, allow brands to deliver engaging content in a captivating and creative manner, making a lasting impact on the TikTok audience.

