How to Improve Privacy in Whatsapp

When using Whatsapp, all messages, photos, and videos you send are protected end-to-end encryption, ensuring that no one can intercept or view their content, not even Whatsapp or Facebook. However, this protection becomes ineffective when receiving Whatsapp messages, as the app displays a preview default, which can be visible to anyone, even on the lock screen.

To enhance privacy on your phone, you can disable the message preview and hide Whatsapp behind a fingerprint lock. The steps to do this may vary slightly depending on whether you have an iPhone or an Android smartphone.

On an iPhone, follow these steps:

Go to Settings.

Tap on “Notifications” and look for “Whatsapp” among the listed apps.

Under “Show Previews,” you can choose to disable the preview completely (“Never”) or allow it when unlocked (default setting). Avoid selecting “Always” as it will also display the preview on the lock screen.

On Android, these settings depend on the smartphone manufacturer:

Open the Settings.

Look for “Notifications” or “Apps & notifications.”

Some manufacturers allow you to choose the preferred pop-up style and which apps it should apply to. Alternatively, you can look for options such as “Show Preview,” “Hide all sensitive data,” “Hide content,” or something similar. If your smartphone has separate lock screen notification settings, you will likely find the desired option there.

Additionally, Whatsapp provides an option for message previews on Android devices. In the app settings, navigate to Notifications, and you can disable the “Use high-priority notifications” option. This will prevent the message preview from appearing at the top of the screen when the phone is unlocked.

To further protect your privacy, you can lock Whatsapp with your fingerprint or face scan. The availability of these options depends on your smartphone’s capabilities. In the Whatsapp settings, tap on the three dots and go to “Settings -› Privacy -› Fingerprint Lock” (iPhone: “Settings -› Privacy -› Screen Lock”). Enable the switch in the subsequent dialog and confirm with your fingerprint. You can also set a time limit for Whatsapp to automatically lock after a period of inactivity.

By following these steps, you can enhance your privacy and security while using Whatsapp.

Sources:

– PC-Welt