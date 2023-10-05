Training Language Models on Children’s Stories: A New Approach to Improve Understanding and Training Efficiency

In the world of machine learning, training language models has traditionally involved feeding vast amounts of text from the internet to neural networks. However, this approach has its limitations. It requires extensive training procedures, is time-intensive, and lacks transparency in understanding the inner workings of the models. In an attempt to overcome these challenges, researchers at Microsoft have introduced a new method for training language models: using children’s stories as training data.

Training large language models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, which has nearly 200 billion parameters, typically requires significant computational resources and weeks of training time. By contrast, training smaller models on smaller data sets can be more efficient and provide insights into their behavior. The Microsoft researchers found that training tiny language models on children’s stories resulted in the models learning to generate consistent and grammatically correct stories.

Language models are mathematical structures inspired the human brain, consisting of artificial neurons arranged in layers with connections between them. These connections, called parameters, determine the model’s output based on an initial prompt and the words it has generated so far. Training a language model involves adjusting these parameters to increase the similarity between the model’s output and the text in its training data set.

Training language models to excel at word prediction requires mastering various skills, including grammar rules, factual knowledge, and basic logic. Large models trained on extensive data sets often acquire numerous extraneous details along with the essential rules, making them more challenging to understand and train.

Ronen Eldan, a mathematician at Microsoft Research, sought to explore the capabilities of language models in a cost-effective and faster way. He realized that training models on children’s stories, with their limited vocabulary and simpler narrative structures, could make learning more manageable for smaller models. However, creating a data set consisting of millions of children’s stories would be impractical. To overcome this, Eldan generated a library of synthetic children’s stories using large language models but introduced randomness to the prompts to increase creativity.

This new approach to training language models on children’s stories offers potential advancements in understanding and training efficiency. It allows for the training of smaller models on more manageable data sets and provides valuable insights for training larger models in the future.

