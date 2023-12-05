Red Rooster Logo Sparks Twitter Shock

Summary: Social media users were taken aback when they discovered an intriguing detail about the Red Rooster logo that seemed to be widely unknown. The revelation, shared on Twitter, revealed that the logo actually resembled a chicken’s face. While some were amazed this discovery, others debated whether it looked more like a penguin. This comes shortly after Red Rooster made headlines for its recent makeover, which included a shift from Coca-Cola to Pepsi as its main beverage partner.

Twitter users were left stunned after a user named @BroHilderchump shared a photo of the Red Rooster logo, revealing that it depicted a chicken’s face. The tweet generated over 400 likes and 90 comments, with many expressing their surprise at not having noticed this detail before. One comment read, “I was today years old when I found that out! Never noticed before.”

However, not everyone agreed that the logo represented a chicken. Some argued that it actually resembled a penguin, with one comment even suggesting that this might explain why the taste of Red Rooster differs from that of KFC. This debate sparked further conversation among Red Rooster fans and food enthusiasts alike.

Interestingly, this discovery comes hot on the heels of Red Rooster’s recent makeover. The iconic fast-food chain, which has been in operation since 1972, made a significant change replacing Coca-Cola with Pepsi as its beverage partner. This move aligns Red Rooster more closely with its competitor, KFC, which has long-standing ties with Pepsi. Fans who were aware of this modification expressed their approval, with one commenter stating, “About f****** time. Coke is trash. Pepsi Max sh**s on every single soft drink on the market.”

The combination of the surprising logo revelation and the recent beverage shakeup has generated buzz and discussion among Red Rooster customers and social media users. It remains to be seen how these changes will impact the perception and popularity of the brand moving forward.