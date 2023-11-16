Tinuiti Joins TikTok’s Marketing Partners Program to Enhance Advertising Capabilities

Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm, has recently been selected as a badged TikTok Marketing Partner in the new Agency category. This designation signifies Tinuiti’s expertise in using TikTok-style creative assets to optimize media and offer comprehensive advertising solutions to clients.

As part of the TikTok Marketing Partners Program, Tinuiti joins a select community of agencies that demonstrate industry expertise and a proven track record of success on the platform. Through their long-term partnership with TikTok, Tinuiti has leveraged the platform’s suite of programs to drive upper-funnel awareness, site traffic, and lower-funnel conversions for eCommerce websites.

Tinuiti’s in-house creative services, including the use of creative programs like TikTok Creative Exchange and TikTok Creator Marketplace, further enhance their ability to deliver innovative and impactful TikTok campaigns. By utilizing these tools, Tinuiti has helped leading brands such as e.l.f. Cosmetics achieve significant success on TikTok, doubling spending month-over-month and reducing acquisition costs 56%.

In addition to becoming a TikTok Marketing Partner, Tinuiti has recently achieved several other milestones in 2023. The company has received industry recognition through awards such as The OMMA Awards and the MediaPost EIS Awards. They have also expanded their team with the appointment of Tavo Castro as Head of Strategic Planning and have been named a premier launch partner for the Microsoft Advertising Network for retail.

With almost $4 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees, Tinuiti remains at the forefront of performance marketing. Their expertise in search, social, Amazon, and other channels, combined with their proprietary marketing intelligence and media activation technology, enables them to deliver successful advertising campaigns for clients across various platforms.

For more information on Tinuiti’s TikTok advertising capabilities and client success stories, visit their website.

