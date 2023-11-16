Tinuiti Joins TikTok’s Marketing Partners Program as an Exclusive Agency Partner

Tinuiti, a renowned independent performance marketing firm, has achieved a major milestone becoming a badged TikTok Marketing Partner in the newly introduced Agency category. This distinction places Tinuiti among a highly exclusive group of TikTok Marketing Partners, with only two agencies in the United States and a total of 10 agencies globally granted this designation.

This achievement builds on Tinuiti’s established partnership with TikTok. In 2021, Tinuiti became the first US-independent agency to earn TikTok’s Campaign Management badge, highlighting their innovation and expertise as a TikTok Marketing Partner.

As a badged TikTok Agency Partner, Tinuiti has demonstrated their proficiency in leveraging TikTok-style creative assets to optimize media and provide comprehensive advertising solutions. They offer a wide range of services to advertisers, including driving awareness, increasing site traffic, and maximizing eCommerce conversions. Tinuiti utilizes TikTok’s diverse suite of programs, such as TikTok Shops for search and commerce testing, alongside traditional social buying on Ads Manager. Their in-house creative services further enhance their capabilities, making use of platforms like TikTok Creative Exchange and TikTok Creator Marketplace.

TikTok’s Marketing Partners Program is composed of carefully selected third-party technology, service companies, and agencies that have proven expertise and success across various categories, including Creative, Measurement, Campaign Management, Effects, Sound, and Commerce.

Tinuiti’s Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Kolin Kleveno, expressed excitement and gratitude for the partnership, emphasizing TikTok’s importance for their clients’ success. The Global Head of Marketing Partnerships and Industry Education at TikTok, Melissa Yang, highlighted their commitment to providing innovative solutions for brands and advertisers to create engaging and impactful campaigns on TikTok.

Tinuiti’s deep understanding of TikTok’s platform has allowed them to help numerous household brands achieve success. One notable collaboration was with e.l.f. Cosmetics, where they worked together to become the first beauty brand to advertise on TikTok. Through a strategic and engaging approach, they were able to drive down acquisition costs and significantly increase engagement and conversions.

For more information on Tinuiti’s TikTok advertising capabilities and success stories, please visit their website.

