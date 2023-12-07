Christmas Light Display Gets Vandalized, Owner Seeks Justice

In a shocking turn of events, a Christmas lights display in Tinley Park was vandalized, leaving the owner, Tim Bartz, both disappointed and relieved. While the incident caused damage to Bartz’s hard work, he expressed gratitude that it wasn’t worse. Bartz, who takes pride in creating an elaborate display with 60,000 lights and 60 lawn ornaments, was disheartened to see his efforts ruined vandals.

Living in a condo for years, Bartz had always dreamed of decorating his own home with an extravagant Christmas display. He diligently collected lights, taking advantage of post-Christmas sales, amassing nearly 1,000 boxes in anticipation of the day when he could bring his vision to life. Sadly, his mother, who inspired his passion for Christmas decorations, passed away before she could witness his dream come true.

The incident occurred on November 24th, when Bartz and his family were at home. A neighbor witnessed the vandalism and promptly called out to the culprits, who then retaliated throwing eggs and fireworks at the display. The damage was extensive, with several hundred lights destroyed, inflatable lawn ornaments burned beyond repair, and electrical cords melted.

Bartz expressed his bewilderment and frustration, seeking answers from the vandals. He questioned why his display was targeted while other houses received media attention for larger decorations. While Bartz was able to replace most of the damaged items, he is determined to find those responsible.

With hopes of bringing the culprits to justice, Bartz went public with his story, attracting offers of donations from sympathizers. However, he declined the assistance, emphasizing that he simply wants the vandals apprehended. In an effort to prevent future incidents, Bartz has installed surveillance cameras to protect his display.

Located at 16409 Surrey Dr., Bartz’s Christmas lights display continues to illuminate the neighborhood, bringing joy to visitors from Monday to Thursday, 5-10 p.m., and Friday to Sunday, 5-11 p.m. As the community rallies behind Bartz, he remains vigilant and undeterred, ready to preserve the holiday spirit and ensure the safety of his creation.